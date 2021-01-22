Johnsonburg Hotel torn down this week

The Johnsonburg Borough Council unanimously voted on January 11 to fund the tear-down of the historic Johnsonburg Hotel on Center Street following the December arson. Portions of East Center Street were closed until early this week due to the danger of the structure's shell further collapsing.

Kinkead Excavating of Ridgway submitted a price of $5,469 to tear the structure down to a safe level, with no removal of the contents. The borough council approved the demolition using emergency funds, with other sources like the upcoming CDGB (Community Development Block Grant) possibly being made available for the complete demolition and rehabilitation of the property in the spring funding cycle.

The current owners of the property, Dream Investments of Force PA, currently owes $3,693.75 in Elk County taxes, which have not been paid since 2018.

Andrew John Higdon, 30, of Johnsonburg, has been charged with four, first-degree felony counts of arson related to the fire.