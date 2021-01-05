Johnsonburg man arraigned on multiple charges in relation to fire at former Johnsonburg Hotel

Preliminary arraignment for Andrew John Higdon, 30, of 416 First Avenue, Johnsonburg, was held on Tuesday morning before Magisterial District Judge Barry D. Brown.

Higdon is facing four first-degree felony charges of arson - danger of death or bodily injury; a second-degree felony charge of arson - intent to destroy unoccupied building; a second-degree felony charge of arson endangering property - reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings; a second-degree felony charge of burglary - not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present; a third-degree felony charge of criminal trespass - enter structure; a third-degree felony charge of reckless burning or exploding - places uninhabited or unoccupied structure in danger of damage; a third-degree felony charge of reckless burning or exploding - places property having value that exceeds $5,000 or automobile, place; a third-degree felony charge of risking catastrophe; two third-degree felony charges of criminal mischief/damage property intent, reckless, or negligent; a second-degree misdemeanor charge of false report - falsely incriminate another; four second-degree misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person; and a summary charge of dangerous burning.

Bail for Higdon was set at $50,000 monetary. Unable to post bail, Higdon was incarcerated at Elk County Prison.

A preliminary hearing for Higdon is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 13 before Magisterial District Judge Brown.