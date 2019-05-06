Johnsonburg man charged in Ridgway bar shooting

A Johnsonburg man is in custody and facing charges following a shooting at Cully’s bar in Ridgway in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge James Martin of Johnsonburg, Brian Allen Martin, 35, of 223 Maple Street, Johnsonburg, is in custody and facing a first-degree felony charge of criminal homicide, a third-degree felony charge of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person.

The victim is not identified in the affidavit.

Additional information will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Press.