Johnsonburg Municipal Authority issues water boil statement following mainline break

Students at the Johnsonburg Elementary and High Schools got an unexpected day off of school yesterday when they were sent home from classes at 10:30 a.m. yesterday following a water main break that was affecting Johnsonburg's West End and Rolfe areas. Schools return to normal schedules today — Sept. 6.

All evening activities at both schools were also canceled.

The Johnsonburg Municipal Authority experienced a water main break in the 10-inch line that feeds the West End and Rolfe Areas early yesterday morning.

Since it is a main line, a shutdown of all water to that end of town was required, despite no advance notice. By 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the break had been repaired and water restored; notices to boil water, however, will be in place until tests ensure water quality is back to standard operating levels. Throughout the streets of the West End and Rolfe, crews were opening hydrants and purging water that had the potential to be contaminated.