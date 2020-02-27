Johnsonburg native releases new book “The Great Aunt Alice Collection”

Photo by Brain D. Stockman - Local Author Megan Schreiber-Carter, shown in upper right corner, sits on the board of the Johnsonburg Community Trust. Also shown in the photo are Johnsonburg Community Trust President Vicki Condino, along with fellow board members Shauna Miller, Christine Bressler, Dawn Karellas, Cindy Chiesa, Tim Davison, Jeff Costanzo, and Stephanie Distler. Schreiber-Carter has just released her new book "The Great Aunt Alice Collection".
Thursday, February 27, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

Author Megan Schreiber-Carter is a third-generation native of Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Mountains and a career writer who recently released a new book, “The Great Aunt Alice Collection”.
The richly illustrated 65-page book was released at the beginning of February. The memoir is told through the eyes of a young girl growing up in the mountainous Pennsylvania Wilds, during the 1960s and 70s, among the grand, historic remains of a turn-of-the-1900s Boomtown. It is set in the girl’s attic where “wild souls, free spirits, and savage thoughts live.”
Schreiber-Carter is a native of and currently resides in the Washington, D.C. area with her family.

