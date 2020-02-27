Johnsonburg native releases new book “The Great Aunt Alice Collection”

Author Megan Schreiber-Carter is a third-generation native of Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Mountains and a career writer who recently released a new book, “The Great Aunt Alice Collection”.

The richly illustrated 65-page book was released at the beginning of February. The memoir is told through the eyes of a young girl growing up in the mountainous Pennsylvania Wilds, during the 1960s and 70s, among the grand, historic remains of a turn-of-the-1900s Boomtown. It is set in the girl’s attic where “wild souls, free spirits, and savage thoughts live.”

Schreiber-Carter is a native of and currently resides in the Washington, D.C. area with her family.