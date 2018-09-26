Johnsonburg Road crash results in fatality

A one-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening claimed the life of a Johnsonburg woman.

The City of St. Marys Police Department reports responding to a crash that occurred Sept. 25, at approximately 5:48 p.m. on the Johnsonburg Road near a roadside fruit stand.

Police report that a 2005 Buick Rainier, operated by Luke Markert, 56, of Johnsonburg, was traveling south on Johnsonburg Road. The Buick left the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The passenger of the vehicle, Jasmine Norther, 27, of Johnsonburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Elk County Coroner's Office.

Markert was transported by the St. Marys Area Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands Elk for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

St. Marys Police were assisted on scene by the Crystal Fire Department.