Johnsonburg wife stabs husband with steak knife

JOHNSONBURG – A 70-year-old Johnsonburg woman was jailed Monday, Aug. 28 after she reportedly stabbed her husband earlier in the day with a steak knife.

According to police, Theresa Steudler, 70, of 928 Silver Creek Rd., Johnsonburg, is facing multiple charges in the alleged incident in which her husband, Ronald Steudler, was left with a collapsed right lung and a large hematoma of blood under the skin of his right upper chest area.

Ronald was later transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries while his wife was incarcerated.