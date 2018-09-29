Johnsonburg woman facing drug charges

A Johnsonburg woman is facing drug charges following an incident that occurred in early August on River Road in Ridgway Borough.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin of Johnsonburg earlier this week, Kesha Johanna Clements, 23, of 305 Monroe Avenue, Johnsonburg, has been charged in relation to the incident, which took place on Aug. 8.

At approximately 5:08 p.m. on that date, an officer with the Ridgway Police Department was on River Road in Ridgway Borough related to another matter, when they viewed a silver Volkswagen parked in the middle of the dirt roadway.

Upon approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle, the officer observed Clements seated in the driver’s seat, reportedly holding a hypodermic syringe filled with a clear liquid in her left hand. According to the affidavit, it appeared to the officer that Clements was “preparing to inject the clear liquid into her right arm.”

The officer allegedly reached into the vehicle and seized the syringe from Clements.

The officer also reportedly viewed a blue and white suboxone wrapper on the console of the vehicle. When Clements was asked what she was “shooting up,” she allegedly stated that it was her prescription of suboxone.

Clements was requested to exit the vehicle and complied. She was then placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia. While Clements was being escorted to the officer’s vehicle, she also reportedly told the officer that she had two “weed pipes” in her purse.

According to the affidavit, at approximately 5:12 p.m., another officer retrieved two glass pipes which contained marijuana residue from Clements’ purse, which was located on the front passenger seat of the vehicle. While retrieving the pipes from Clements’ purse, the officer also alleged viewed a “spoon containing white in color residue.”

Clements if facing three ungraded misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing for Clements is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 before Judge Martin.