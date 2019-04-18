Johnsonburg woman killed in house fire

A Johnsonburg woman died as a result of a Tuesday night structure fire after being pulled from the home by local fire crews.

The Johnsonburg Fire Department responded to the blaze at 216 Mill Street in Johnsonburg Borough at approximately 7:54 p.m.

Geraldine Bauer, 71, was rescued from the home by members of the Johnsonburg and Wilcox fire departments.

She was transported to Penn Highlands Elk hospital by St. Marys Ambulance Service where she was pronounced dead at 9:10 p.m.

It was reported fire crews had a difficult time locating Bauer due to cluttered debris inside the house.

Officials report the cause of the fire was accidental, due to an overheated extension cord.

Damage to the two-story wood frame home is estimated at $50,000.

The fire is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal and the Johnsonburg Fire Department.