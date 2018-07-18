The July 17 meeting of The Elk County Commissioners was called to order at 10 am. After the Pledge of Allegiance and the moment of reflection for veterans and their families, the minutes of the last meeting on July 3 were approved, as was the agenda for the current session with two last-minute additions.

Under old business, the bid opening for the Johnsonburg Public Library bathroom renovation project took place with Top of the Line Builders of Johnsonburg coming in with the lowest bid at $15,000 for labor and supplies, and was ultimately awarded the contract over the only other bidder, who's costs were at $16,000. Notice of bid awarded letter is set to be sent out forthwith, and the project should be started and complete within the next two months.

New Business:

-Approval of an application for county aid from the Liquid Fuel Funds in the Amount of $8,000 was given to Highland Township to repair sections of Pigs Ear Road and Sacket Road.

-Approval was given to The Awakening Alliance Church of Ridgway to use the courthouse lawn for a church service on July 29.

-Karen Jones of the Special Kids Network was appointed to the Family Resource Network Board.

-The Room Tax Committee's grant application for $1,000 to print the Clarion Water Trail maps was approved.

-Approval was given to the Veterans Affairs Office for 12 widow burial allowances and 8 veteran burial allowances.

-The renewal of contracts for Children and Youth Services were approved for Dickinson's Mental Health Center and the Community Country Services, Inc.

-As part of the 2018 Elk County Auction, this 2003 Chevrolet Impala was up for bid.

Actual bid was less than the reserve price, and the County Code requires us to post this for bid for at least 10 additional days.

-Added to the agenda was a request for a letter of support by the West-Creek Recreational Trail Association, so that they may approach the railroad with backing to extend the Emporium line further into St. Marys for easier access for citizens. This request was approved and sent to the solicitor for drafting.

Approval of Bills:

-General Fund – $239,215.31

-Payroll – $123,448.55

-Liquid Fuel – $ 8,000

-Gas Well Impact Fee/Act 13 – $12,700

-HAZMAT – $287.94

-911 Wireless – $8,801.43

-NTRTP – $558,866.34

-Construction Fund – $350

-Debt Fund – $44.03

All Bills were approved and with no further discussion the meeting was adjourned.