Junior all-stars to play for D10 title after shutting out DuBois 3-0

The road to the Junior League all-star softball District 10 title game went through DuBois on Sunday afternoon by virtue of only three teams entering and St. Marys earning a first-round bye. DuBois and Punxsutawney faced off in the tournament opener on Saturday, with DuBois winning 14-3 in five innings. That set up a matchup between DuBois and St. Marys in the final of the winner’s bracket on Sunday evening in DuBois and St. Marys won 3-0 to advance to Thursday’s title game.

As always, Kendall Young was stellar in the circle for St. Marys, giving up only three hits and two walks while striking out 14.