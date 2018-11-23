Junior Shooting Club has Muccio-Krise as guest speaker
Friday, November 23, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
America Legion Post 103 Junior Shooting Club recently hosted Elk County Coroner, Michelle Muccio-Krise, as their guest speaker.
Muccio-Krise discussed the authority and responsibilities of her office, and the knowledge required to be successful as coroner.
“Our students learned quite a bit about an important county office that they knew little to nothing about prior to her visit. We aim to teach these kids more about life than just shooting well. I was surprised by how much fun they had during this presentation.
“I thank Michelle for her time and interest in our club,” said Stephen Bagley, program director.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts