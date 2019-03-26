Junior Shooting Club holds Awards Dinner

The St. Marys American Legion Post 103 Junior Shooting Club held its 2018-2019 Season Awards Dinner on Monday evening at the Fine Line Event Center to recognize club members for their accomplishments throughout the recently completed season.

“The American Legion Junior Shooting Sports Program is a nationally recognized firearms safety, education and marksmanship program designed to teach American youth the safe and responsible handling and accurate firing of rifles,” explained Stephen Bagley, Post 103 Junior Shooting Club program director. “Through classes and competitions, participants grow in knowledge, skills and enjoyment of shooting sports. We at Post 103 are proud to provide such an opportunity to the youth of our own community.”

Bagley remarked that it was hard to believe that the club had already wrapped up its third six-month long season.

“It seems to pass by so quickly,” Bagley said. “It seems as though only yesterday that we were organizing this club and here we are at the close of the third season. Through some ups and downs, I am now more confident about the success of the club in the seasons to come. I know that the knowledge and experience we’ve gained from the past three seasons cannot be overstated. As our students have grown as individuals and shooters, so have we as coaches and administrators.”

He also expressed the hope that the current members will continue to be a part of the organization in the future as long as they are eligible.

The members of the club for the 2018-2019 season were Riley Brennan, Luke Gutowski, Collin Kline, Mara Lecker, Jacob Nedimyer, Jackson Showalter, Stephen Rupprecht, Jenna Groll, Konner Horchen, Katie Krull, Zachary Mosier, Westin Nicklas and Zane Wonderly.

