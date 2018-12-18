Junior Shooting Club hosts Daghir

American Legion Post 103 Junior Shooting Club recently hosted Joe Daghir, Elk County Assistant Chief Probation Officer, as one of their guest speakers. Joe talked with the students about the influence of guilt, remorse, and responsibility, as it relates to membership in society.

“This was a good lesson on morality and personal conduct; Joe always has meaningful insight to share on such matters. The students really seemed to have been engaged in the conversation. We appreciate his time and interest in our program,” said Stephen Bagley, program director.

Pictured are, front row, Westin Nicklas, Jackson Showalter, Dallan Piccirillo, Garrett Bauer, Isaac Sorg, Liam Macer, Konner Horchen and Jacob Nedimyer; middle row, Luke Gutowski, Riley Brennen, Mara Lecker, Jenna Groll, Katie Krull and Zane Wonderly; and back row, Coach Jim De Coursey, Coach Jesse Groll, Alex Bauer, Stephen Rupprecht, Zach Mosier, Joe Daghir, Director Stephen Bagley, Collin Kline and Coach Don Schatz.