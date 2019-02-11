Junior Shooting Club hosts Geitner

American Legion Post 103 Junior Shooting Club hosted Tim Geitner of the Wapiti Roost Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation as this week’s guest speaker.

Geitner gave an in depth presentation on the wild turkey to include: sub species, geographical presence and prevalence, biology, habitat, and diet. He also discussed the various call types and methods and means of hunting. Most importantly, Geitnerstressed conservation of the species for future generations.

“Many of our students are hunting enthusiasts or at the very least outdoorsmen, so they really enjoyed the insights and information Tim provided. I would like to note that the Wapiti Roost Chapter of the NWTF is a platinum sponsor of our shooting program. We thank Tim for his time and greatly appreciate the support and interest this well know national organization has in our club. Such partnerships add weight to the things we’re doing here,” said Stephen Bagley, program director.

Pictured are, in front, from left, Jackson Showalter, Jenna Groll, Westin Nicklas, Konner Horchen, Mara Lecker and Jacob Nedimyer; and in back, Coach Jesse Groll, Coach Josh Shelander, Zane Wonderly, Luke Gutowski, Riley Brennen, Stephen Rupprecht, Tim Geitner, Zach Mosier, Collin Kline, Katie Krull, Director Stephen Bagley and Coach Don Schatz.