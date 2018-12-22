Junior Shooting Club hosts Jacob

American Legion 103 Junior Shooting Club hosted District Judge Mark Jacob as a guest speaker. Judge Jacob spoke about the duties, responsibilities, and qualifications, of his position and gave a presentation about the functions of the court system.

“It was a pleasure to have Judge Jacob as our guest; the students gained some insight into the potential outcome of poor decision making. We appreciate his time and interest in our club,” said Stephen Bagley, program director.

Pictured are, in front, from left, Isaac Sorg, Jenna Groll, Konner Horchen and Jacob Nedimyer; middle row, Riley Brennen, Jackson Showalter, Westin Nicklas, Mara Lecker, Katie Krull and MacKenzie Van Alstein; and back row, Coach Jim DeCoursey, Coach Jesse Groll, Luke Gutowski, Stephen Rupprecht, Zach Mosier, Judge Jacob, Director Stephen Bagley, Zane Wonderly, Collin Kline, Coach Josh Shelander and Coach Don Schatz.