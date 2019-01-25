Junior Shooting Club participates in statewide competition

The American Legion Post 103 Junior Shooting Club’s Team recently participated in this year’s statewide postal match competition.

“Our club’s team has developed into quite a formidable group of shooters. We are all anxiously awaiting to hear how we placed statewide. We’ll find out in early February, after all this year’s participants across the state have their targets turned in. This is the first year our team shot in a state tournament. The group was very exited at the opportunity to compete at this level,” said Stephen Bagley, program director.

Pictured, from left, are Coach Jesse Groll, Coach Josh Shelander, Luke Gutowski, Katie Krull, Stephen Rupprecht, Collin Kline, Zach Mosier, Director Stephen Bagley and Coach Don Schatz.