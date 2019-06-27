Junior softball all-stars claim District 10 title

The St. Marys Junior softball all-stars won the District 10 title on Wednesday evening with an 11-2 victory over DuBois. The teams were facing off in a best-of-three series, and St. Marys had won the opening game Monday at Benzinger Park by a score of 13-0 in five innings. Making up the team are Sydney Alexander, Rosa DePrater, Kendall Young, Jianna Gerg, Lydia Anderson, Ava Buzard, Lindsey Reiter, Olivia Eckels, Shannon Kaiser, Kara Hanslovan, Emily Mourer, Julia Jones, and Emma Sorg. Members of the team are shown taking a lap around Heindl Field in DuBois with the District 10 banner following Wednesday’s victory.