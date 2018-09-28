Junior softball all-stars presented citation

Earlier this week, members of the Little League softball Junior League all-star state championship team were recognized by State Rep. Matt Gabler’s office and presented with citations in honor of their accomplishment.

The St. Marys team defeated Fairchance 5-3 at Ber-Vaughn Park in Berwick on Sunday, July 15 to claim the state title.

The citations, issued on behalf of the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, paid tribute to the members and coaches of the team, as well as all those who assisted them, acknowledged “their investment of skill and effort in competing on a level which demands perfection” and extended “best wishes for future success and personal fulfillment.”

The citation was sponsored by the Honorable Dave Reed on behalf of Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk), who is currently on active duty overseas.

In response to the honor, St. Marys Little League Softball President Jim Wolf, who was also a coach of the Junior League team, took the opportunity to once again extend congratulations to all involved with the accomplishment.

“The St. Marys Little League Softball again would like to congratulate all the girls on the Junior state championship team on a great job,” Wolf said. “We hope to again see the league grow stronger by your dedication and drive to learn and play the game of softball. We would also like to congratulate all the teams that made it to states as well. Now we can all take these lessons learned and skills to help others grow and become better softball players throughout the entire league.”

The Junior League all-star team was made up of Morgan Wolf, Olivia Eckels, Kendall Young, Tessa Fledderman, Caitlyn Vollmer, Joey Forster, Ava Buzard, Janelle Krug, Lindsey Reiter, Lauren Mosier and Emma Sorg. The manager was Bob Young and the coaches were Wolf and Nick Krug.