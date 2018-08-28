Junior softball all-stars sign wall at Beimel Baseball

When members of the St. Marys Junior League all-star softball team won the state championship back in July, there were two things that the players were most excited about. One was getting their photos on the wall at Hoss’s and the other was being able to sign the wall at Beimel Baseball. Last week, the team saw one of those things become a reality as they were invited to add their signatures to the wall at Beimel Baseball. Members of the team took turns writing their name and uniform number, and then they all posed for a group photo.

The team was made up of Morgan Wolf, Olivia Eckels, Kendall Young, Tessa Fledderman, Caitlyn Vollmer, Joey Forster, Ava Buzard, Janelle Krug, Lindsey Reiter, Lauren Mosier and Emma Sorg. The manager was Bob Young and the coaches were Jim Wolf and Nick Krug.