Junior softball all-stars win state title

With sirens blaring from a parade of area emergency responders, the St. Marys Junior all-star softball team was welcomed home Sunday evening as the champion of the 2018 Junior League Softball Pennsylvania State Tournament.

St. Marys defeated Fairchance 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Ber-Vaughn Park in Berwick to claim the title.

The team gathered at GKN at the intersection of state Routes 255 and 948 around 6:30 p.m. and then were escorted through Kersey and downtown St. Marys before ending up at Benzinger Park, where a large crowd of family, friends and supporters waited to greet them.

After taking a few minutes for members of the crowd to extend their congratulations and the players to greet friends and family, a brief program was held featuring remarks from St. Marys Little League Softball President Jim Wolf, who is also a coach of the Junior League team; Bob Young, manager of the Junior League team; Joe Renwick, coach of the Senior League all-star team that won the state title a few years ago; Tim Pearson, manager of the City of St. Marys; Dr. Brian Toth, superintendent of the St. Marys Area School District; and Aaron Straub, athletic director at Elk County Catholic High School.

As the state champion, St. Marys will now represent Pennsylvania in the East Region Junior League Softball Tournament, which is being held in Orange, Connecticut from July 21-26.

Additional coverage from Sunday evening’s celebration will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Press.