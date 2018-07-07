Junior softball stars win twice Friday, reach Section 1 finals

The St. Marys Little League Softball Junior All-Stars played a doubleheader on Friday in the Section 1 Tournament being played in Saegertown.

In the first game St. Marys defeated Union City 3-2. They downed Saegertown 4-0 in the nightcap to win the winner's bracket. They will meet the winner of the loser's bracket Saturday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m. for the Section 1 title. Should a second game be necessary to decide this year’s Section 1 champion, it will be played on Sunday at a time to be announced.