Just Ben Catering named Business of the Year

Just Ben Catering continues to cook up success as they recently received the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year award.

Owner Ben Samick and his family were on hand to receive the award during the opening ceremony of the Bavarian Fall Fest held in downtown St. Marys earlier this month.

The business has a unique niche as they currently offer take-out, delivery and catering. Drive-through meals are offered twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays at the eatery located at 220 Forest View Road, situated off of South Michael Road, just before the St. Marys Airport on the left side.

Each week the menu is posted to the business’s Facebook page. Among some of the many meal options are fish fries, barbecue baby back ribs, ham dinners, pigs in a blanket, lasagna, meatloaf, beef tips over noodles, to roast beef, chicken and biscuits, and soups.

Samick and his crew, consisting of mostly family and friends, prepare an average of 400 dinners each Friday served between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. During the Lenten season they serve between 750-1,000 fish fries on Fridays.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.