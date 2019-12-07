K-9 demonstration for SMAHS Student Police Academy 

Recently Sergeant Mike Shaffer of the City of St. Marys Police Department and canine Nando put on a K-9 demonstration for the St. Maryss Area School District Student Police Academy Club, Club Advisor Officer John Lovett and other students. Sergeant Shaffer demonstrated how Nando can find illegal drugs, track persons as well as his duties as a protector of Sergeant Schaefer and a apprehender of persons who are a threat.