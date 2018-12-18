Kane grad qualifies for Olympic marathon trials

Former Kane Area High School track and cross country standout Chelsea Benson has earned the right to try to qualify for the marathon as part of the U.S. team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

To qualify under the “B” Olympic trials standard, she needed to turn in a time of 2 hours, 45 minutes. At the Dec. 2 California International Marathon in Sacramento, the 2000 KAHS grad clocked a time of 2:42:27, a 6:12 mile pace over the 26.2-mile course. She was the 52nd of 3,654 women finishers and 41st of 72 Elite-class women runners.

The Mount Jewett native, who now lives in Ithaca, New York, was a state qualifier in both track and cross country during her Kane High career. She continued her varsity running at Allegheny College in Meadville and competed in NCAA Division III nationals in both sports before graduating in 2004.

The Sacramento race was only Benson’s fourth marathon, and her second “serious” marathon attempt. She ran the 2017 Philadelphia Marathon in a time of 2:50:22 and was the 15th woman finisher. More recently, she placed eighth of more than 12,300 women at the Brooklyn, N.Y., half-marathon in May and fourth in the Hartford, Conn., half-marathon in October.

Her results at the California International Marathon enable Benson to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials in February 2020 in Atlanta. The 2020 Summer Olympics take place in Tokyo, Japan.

The daughter of Matt and Karen Benson of Kane, she works at Cornell University as PreK-12 Program Coordinator. She and her husband, Benjamin Mueller, are the parents of 4-year-old twins.