Kane softball hands Lady Crusaders 10-7 setback

In their first meeting on April 3 in St. Marys, the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team dominated the Kane Lady Wolves picking up a 12-1 five inning victory. Michelle Gerber picked up the win for Elk County allowing only one run while striking out four. That game was part of a brutal stretch that saw Kane fall to 0-5 after being outscored 87-11. On Monday at Szymanski Field it turned out to be a whole new ballgame as Kane and ECC squared off one more time.