Kane softball hands Lady Crusaders 10-7 setback

Photo by Larry Smith ECC's Jenna Weisner slides into third base and knocks the ball loose from Kane's Haley "Bug" Slater in Monday's softball game at Szymanski Field. Kane defeated ECC 10-7.
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

 In their first meeting on April 3 in St. Marys, the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team dominated the Kane Lady Wolves picking up a 12-1 five inning victory. Michelle Gerber picked up the win for Elk County allowing only one run while striking out four. That game was part of a brutal stretch that saw Kane fall to 0-5 after being outscored 87-11. On Monday at Szymanski Field it turned out to be a whole new ballgame as Kane and ECC squared off one more time.

