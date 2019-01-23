KECA Conservation Education Scholarship

BENEZETTE — On a recent Sunday morning, staff members at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette gathered to award the 2018 Conservation Education Scholarship to this year’s recipient.

Ben Porkolab, conservation education coordinator, and Victoria Challingsworth, conservation education specialist, were both on hand to present the $500 scholarship to Summer Harper of Cattaraugus, New York.

Currently a senior at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central High School, Harper has been accepted into Syracuse University’s College of Environmental Science & Forestry (SUNY ESF) program.

According to Porkolab, the Conservation Education Scholarship is awarded annually to one junior or senior in high school who visited the Elk Country Visitor Center on a field trip. To be eligible, the student must be planning to pursue a degree in an environmental field of study.

As an additional requirement, applicants also had to submit an essay about their experience during their visit to the Elk Country Visitor Center.

“They are to describe something interesting that they learned while here,” Porkolab said. “Applicants then explain why they found this information interesting and the potential value of what was learned, as well as how they may use this information in the future.”

