Kemmer reads to St. Boniface Elementary students as part of Ag Literacy Week

Elk County Commissioner Janis Kemmer read to the students in first and second grade Wednesday at the St. Boniface Elementary School in Kersey as part of Agriculture Literacy Week. Kemmer did an exercise with Payton, Raina, Kylee, Gabi, Aubrey, and Jack in Ms. Tracy Cesa class based on the book she read “Right This Very Minute.” The book showcases what farmers do throughout the day to make sure that people have the food they eat every day, from bread and eggs to hamburgers and orange juice. Kemmer also answered questions from students about her and her husband’s farm. She then read to the Kindergarten and first-grade students. Ag Literacy Week will continue through Friday in all Elk County Schools.