Kersey baby to be featured in NDSS Time Square video

Averi Schlimm of Kersey will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 12, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society's (NDSS) annual Times Square video presentation.

The photo of Averi was selected as one of 500 photographs that will appear in the video highlighting children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome, reminding the world in a very big way about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome, a news release said. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

Averi is a happy, outgoing nine-month-old who loves rolling around on the floor and playing with her toys, according to her mom, Frankie Johns. She has three dog siblings, Lulu, Lacie, and Athena who she loves playing and cuddling with. She loves being outside, going for walks, and swimming.

In addition Averi loves getting her picture taken and showing off her bows. She is a bow rep for Lo&Lu Boutique.