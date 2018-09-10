Kersey woman flees from police, faces charges

A Kersey woman is facing charges after leading police on a high speed chase over the weekend.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys on Saturday, Carrie Ann Kline, 43, of 133 Cuneo Road, Kersey, is facing numerous charges related to the incident, which took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 8.

Officers with the Ridgway-based State Police were reportedly working an 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift when, at approximately 1:12 a.m., they attempted to stop a red Chevrolet Cavalier that was traveling west on Toby Road with no left taillight.

The vehicle reportedly turned onto Hayes Road and began to accelerate, reaching speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour. While on Hayes Road, the vehicle also reportedly swerved toward an oncoming vehicle.

At the intersection of Hayes Road and state Route 948, the vehicle ran the posted stop sign and exited the left side of the roadway. It then continued north on state Route 948, made a left onto Brandy Camp Road and then turned right onto Cuneo Road.

During the pursuit, the driver, who was later identified to be Kline, traveled at unsafe speeds and swerved between lanes.

The pursuit came to an end at 133 Cuneo Road as Kline attempted to run into her residence.

At this time, physical force was used as Kline was actively resisting arrest and slapped one of the troopers on the face with her right hand.

It was also discovered at this time that Kline was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and registration.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.