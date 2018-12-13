Keystone Corner Lunch: Whose burger is better? You be the judge
Keystone Corner Lunch owners Ben Vrobel and Bradd Celidonia channeled their inner food aficionados when they chose to open a new neighborhood burger joint in downtown St. Marys.
When customers step inside one of the city’s newest eateries, they will find a friendly, energetic staff, all of whom share a passion for creating unique food made fresh with quality ingredients.
Since opening in September, the restaurant has already served 5,000 hamburgers created from a mixture of sirloin, chuck, and brisket, made locally in Elk County.
“We’re just happy making hamburgers that make people smile. We’re seriously fun food,” Vrobel said. “We offer a very gourmet selection of items made locally.”
Located at 107 N. Michael St., at the corner of N. Michael and Center streets, Keystone Corner Lunch is situated inside a formerly run down gas station which has been completely renovated.
