Keystone Corner Lunch: Whose burger is better? You be the judge

Photo by Amy Cherry – Employees and owners of Keystone Corner Lunch are shown inside one of St. Marys’ newest eateries. In the front row, from left to right are, Stacie Bauer, Zarek Vrobel, and Kaiser Vrobel; middle row, Sara Sidelinger, Gina Vrobel, and Ben Vrobel; and back row, Bradd Celidonia and Seth Neubert.
By: 
Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
Thursday, December 13, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

Keystone Corner Lunch owners Ben Vrobel and Bradd Celidonia channeled their inner food aficionados when they chose to open a new neighborhood burger joint in downtown St. Marys.
When customers step inside one of the city’s newest eateries, they will find a friendly, energetic staff, all of whom share a passion for creating unique food made fresh with quality ingredients.
Since opening in September, the restaurant has already served 5,000 hamburgers created from a mixture of sirloin, chuck, and brisket, made locally in Elk County.
“We’re just happy making hamburgers that make people smile. We’re seriously fun food,” Vrobel said. “We offer a very gourmet selection of items made locally.”
Located at 107 N. Michael St., at the corner of N. Michael and Center streets, Keystone Corner Lunch is situated inside a formerly run down gas station which has been completely renovated.

