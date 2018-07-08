Kill the Grill competition gets fired up

Blue skies and abundant sunshine drew crowds to the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette on Saturday afternoon for the second annual Kill the Grill BBQ Competition and Elk County Car Cruise In.

After a turnout of only three participants in last year’s inaugural Kill the Grill competition, this year a total of 13 competitors entered. However, one had to drop out so only 12 competed, according to Carla Wehler, operations manager at the Elk Country Visitor Center.

Two of the three competitors from last year returned for this year’s contest, and the remaining teams hailed from throughout the state.

This year’s teams were Morts Meat Mafia of Coudersport, Eat My Pork of Yukon, Comin In Hot of West Newton, Rubbed For Your Pleasure of Benezette, Beer n Bones of Ridgway, Double Stack BBQ of Mt. Pleasant, We R Pork’n of Butler, Chop Top of Knox, Blowin’ Smoke of Franklin, Beer Time BBQ of Donegal, Sir Mad Max of Hershey and Pro Butt Rubbers of Lower Burrell.

“We actually had a gentleman from Florida inquire because he wanted to come, but he wasn’t able to get off work. He said he was going to try to get off next year,” Wehler said.

The competition consisted of three categories: chicken, brisket and ribs. Teams could submit entries for as many categories as they wanted, though only teams who entered all three were eligible to win the overall award.

Wehler noted that all 12 teams elected to submit entries in each of the categories, which made for an exciting competition.

“I think we are lucky in the fact that our competitor number increased so much this year, that we had to add judges for each category,” Wehler said. “Last year, the same judges judged all three. This year, we had to have new judges for every category, so that was pretty exciting for us.”

Eat My Pork placed first in brisket. Pro Butt Rubbers placed first in ribs. We R Pork’n placed first in chicken and was also the overall winner.

A calf competition was also held for youngsters during the event. They were provided with a variety of food items and were tasked with coming up with their own creations. The winner of that contest was a young girl identified only as Malaney M.