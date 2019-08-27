Kindergarteners complete readiness program

In preparation for the entrance into kindergarten, a group of youngsters from throughout the St. Marys Area School District participated in Dickinson Center, Inc. Kindergarten Readiness Program.

The program, offered over the summer, was a partnership between DCI and SMASD.

The free six-week program is offered annually to all incoming kindergarten students enrolled at South St. Marys Street, Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary schools. It is designed to prepare students for kindergarten and help ease their transition. A total of four sessions were offered at SSMSE.

Students were acclimated to their respective school and participated in lessons focused on school rules, phonemic awareness, letter recognition, literacy, fine and gross motor skills and math skills.