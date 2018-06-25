Knife chase results in St. Marys man facing charges

A St. Marys man is facing charges after chasing his girlfriend and her mother with a knife on Sunday afternoon, putting them in fear for their lives.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained Monday at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob, the incident occurred on Sunday, June 24 at Christopher M. Little’s residence on George Street.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. on Sunday afternoon Carol Shine and her daughter Kaylee Shine reported to the St. Marys City Police Department that Little, 22, of 315 George St., Apt. 2, had chased after Kaylee with a knife and placed them in fear for their lives.

According to Carol Shine, both went to Little’s residence so that Kaylee could attempt to retrieve possessions belonging to her. The affidavit identified Little as Kaylee’s boyfriend. Carol reportedly parked on the street and waited in the vehicle while Kaylee attempted to retrieve the items. While waiting in the vehicle, she saw Little chase Kaylee down the steps and back to the car while wielding a knife. He also reportedly yelled at Carol to exit the vehicle.

When officers spoke with Kaylee regarding the incident, she indicated that she and Little had been arguing for several days prior to her going to his residence to retrieve her belongings. When Kaylee arrived at the residence and attempted to gain entry, Little reportedly “had the door locked and would not let her in to get her belongings. She said after he yelled at her he unlocked the door, opened it and chased her down the steps with the knife and onto the street where her mother was parked in her car.”

According to the affidavit, Little threatened to hurt both Carol and Kaylee if they did not leave.

Little was taken into custody at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at his residence. Little confirmed that he and Kaylee had been fighting for several weeks and stated that when she arrived at his residence on Sunday afternoon he told her to leave but she would not. According to Little’s statement, “he obtained his combat knife, took it out of the sheath and showed it to (Kaylee) through the door window. He said he was trying to scare her.”

While Little allegedly admitted to chasing Kaylee down the steps and back to Carol’s vehicle, he stated that he “wasn’t sure if he had the knife in his hand the whole time or if he threw it on the floor inside his apartment door before or after he chased” Kaylee.

Little faces a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person.

A preliminary arraignment for Little was held before Magisterial District Judge Barry D. Brown on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Little was placed into custody at the Elk County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing for Little is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 before Jacob in St. Marys.