Kreckel Enterprises Inc. 2019 Elk County Catholic Student of the Year Isaac Gradl

On Friday morning at the Alumni Mass Kreckel Enterprises Inc. presented the 2019 Student of the Year award to Senior Isaac Gradl class of 2019. Isaac joins the 2018 Student of the Year, Kendra Smithbauer on the award wall at Kreckel Enterprises. The award will be presented each year to a senior student at Elk County Catholic in memory of the late Lavern G. Kreckel Jr. who was a 1963 graduate of ECCHS and worked for many years in the local powdered metal industry as a Class A tool and die maker and machinest, and co-founded Kreckel Enterprises in 1997 with his son, Vern, who now runs the business on his own. Kreckel Enterprises congratulates Isaac on his many accomplishments, and wishes him all the very best in his future.