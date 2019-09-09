Lady Crusader volleyball wins County Tourney crown
Monday, September 9, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader volleyball team captured the 2019 Elk County Volleyball Tournament held Saturday at Elk County Catholic High School.
The Lady Crusaders defeated the Johnsonburg Ramettes 2-1 (25-22, 22-25,15-9) in the championship match Saturday afternoon. In the consolation match, the Ridgway Lady Elkers defeated the St. Marys Area Lady Dutch by a 30-23 score to take third.
