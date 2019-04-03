Lady Crusaders fall to DuBois Area 11-1 in five innings

The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader softball team was back in action at home at Benzinger Park on Tuesday afternoon when they played host to the DuBois Area Lady Beavers. It was a chilly day for softball, but DuBois’ bats were hot early as the Lady Beavers pushed through five runs in the opening inning. That was enough to put the Lady Beavers in control, and they won 11-1 in five innings.