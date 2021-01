The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders improved to 4-0 on the season with a 51-41 victory over the Johnsonburg Ramettes in a varsity-only contest played at Elk County Catholic High School on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Crusaders return to action on Monday when they play host to Cameron County. The junior varsity game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with the varsity contest to follow at 8 p.m.