Lady Crusaders, Lady Dutch in action at home tonight

Both local girls basketball teams are in action at home tonight, with ECC playing host to Brookville and St. Marys Area hosting Smethport. Junior varsity action for both begins at 6 p.m. with the varsity contests to follow. The ECC boys basketball team is also in action on the road at Brookville, and the St. Marys Area wrestlers are taking part in the Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College.