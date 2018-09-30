Lady Dutch cross country third at NEPA Invite
Sunday, September 30, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
Bloomsburg University hosted its annual Northeast PA cross country invite on Saturday morning. Cooler conditions led to fast times on the Upper Campus 5k course.
Samantha Hayes broke the 20-minute mark for the first time to lead the Lady Dutch. Her 19:55 was good for fourth overall in the girls race. Megan Quesenberry was next across the line for St. Marys in 21st place at 21:01. Lucy Anthony (21:09), Tessa Grotzinger (21:24) and Brianna Grotzinger (21:29) rounded out the scoring spots. Summer Herring (22:37) and Katherine Frontz (23:00) also competed in the varsity race. Olivia Haas of Blue Mountain won the race in 18:23.
