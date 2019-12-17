Lady Dutch, Crusaders in action at home tonight

The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch and Elk County Catholic Crusaders are both in action at home tonight, with junior varsity action starting at 6 p.m. and varsity action set for 7:30 p.m. St. Marys will host Hollidaysburg, while ECC will host DuBois Area. Santa Claus is scheduled to make an appearance at Elk County Catholic between the junior varsity and varsity games.

In action on the road tonight, the St. Marys Area boys basketball team is at Hollidaysburg, and the Dutch wrestlers are at West Branch.