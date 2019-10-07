Lady Dutch race to title at Ridgway Invitational

Schools from throughout the area came together on Saturday to preview the site of the District 9 Championships held later in the month. Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School served as the host for the annual Ridgway Invitational. Sunny, cool conditions greeted the 450 runners with October ambitions.

The day started with the girls varsity runners taking to the lightly frosted 5k course. Punxsutawney junior Olivia Roberts took to the front and never looked back, winning in a time of 19:56. Cheyenne Mehl of Oswayo Valley crossed next at the 20:25 mark. Five of the next 13 finishers wore the red and blue of St. Marys Area to earn place winner t-shirts. The group effort earned the Lady Dutch their third title in a row at the Ridgway Invitational. They were led by Sammy Hayes, finishing third in 20:28. Megan Quesenberry was next for St. Marys at 21:02 for eighth place. Brianna Grotzinger (21:32), Tessa Grotzinger (21:38) and Lucy Anthony (21:40) finished nearly in sequence for 12th, 13th and 15th places, respectively. Summer Herring (22:20), Izzy Catalone (22:21) and Madison Blythe (22:35) also competed for the Lady Dutch, giving St. Marys eight finishers in the top 33 of the 117 runner field.