Lady Dutch win big over Redbank Valley, 65-28
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
It was Grade School Appreciation Night at St. Marys Area High School on Monday evening as the St. Marys Area Lady Dutch played host to the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs. Members of the fifth and sixth grade teams were acknowledged during halftime of the junior varsity game, and members of the seventh and eighth grade teams were recognized during halftime of the varsity contest, which St. Marys Area won by a score of 65-28.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts