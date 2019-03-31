Leadership Club holding escape room fundraiser

Members of the Leadership Club at St. Marys Area Middle School will be holding an escape room at the St. Marys Public Library on Saturday, April 6 to raise funds that will be used for a yet-to-be-determined legacy project at the school.

Members of the club are eighth graders Izzy Catalone, Rosa DePrater, Kendall Young, Olivia Smith, Veronica Hupfer, Lindsey Reiter, Alexis Whitesell, Lily Bouch, Olivia Eckels, and Rachael Floravit and the advisor is Amy Reed.

“We started this club with a concept of community giving back,” Reed explained. “We have developed a few things to raise money for a legacy piece to the school for their eighth grade. They came up with an idea. We have a snack shack that on Friday mornings we offer coffee, juice, and donuts for sale, so we’ve been accumulating money for the year and their goal is by the end of the year to leave something for the school.”

