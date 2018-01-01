Leadership Elk and Cameron County visits State Capitol

Photo submitted – LEC participants visit state Representatives Martin Causer and Tom Sankey at the Capitol in Harrisburg. Front row, left to right: Causer, Brittany FinGado, Kate Brock, Courtney Pahel, Mamie Mader, Sankey; middle row, left to right: Dan Vollmer, Tina Gradizzi, Ginette LaStrapes, Mary Ann Lindgren, Aaron Holsopple, Morris Coudriet; back row, left to right: David Larkin, Fritz Lecker, Pam FinGado, Kate Morgan.

The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk and Cameron program visited Harrisburg earlier this month.
The participants met with state Representative Martin Causer to learn about lawmaking processes in Harrisburg and the differences between rural and urban districts.
State Representative Tom Sankey of Clearfield County also met with the group to discuss how he and state Representative Matt Gabler (currently deployed with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard) often partner on issues.

