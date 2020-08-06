Learn at home kits aid students during school closure

In the midst of the three-month school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few local teachers worked to create learn at home kits to aid Bennetts Valley Elementary School students.

In total the teachers distributed nearly 60 bags to students which contained decks of cards and dice along with a list of games that went along with those, pencils, crayons or markers, watercolors, plain paper or notebooks, books to read, puzzle books, activity books, snacks, and a reusable bag.

“We thought it would be a good idea to get some distance learning materials to some of our students,” said Amanda Vollmer, a teacher at Bennetts Valley and Fox Township Elementary Schools.