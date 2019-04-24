LEDVANCE to close St. Marys lighting facility

Approximately 175 employees throughout the area will be impacted by the announcement that LEDVANCE LLC is closing its lighting facility in St. Marys.

An additional 125 employees in Juarez, Mexico which supports the local facility, will also be impacted by the closing.

Production in St. Marys will be completely phased out by the end of October 2019. Decommissioning is slated for completion by the summer of 2020.

For several years, the market for traditional light bulbs produced by the St. Marys plant has declined as consumers shift to long-lasting, energy-efficient LED light bulbs.

Market prices for LED light bulbs have also decreased while their expected life has increased, resulting in the need to buy fewer replacement bulbs.

Therefore, the company has reached a point where it is no longer economically viable to continue operations of the St. Marys facility.

LEDVANCE stated they will begin working immediately with all impacted employees to support them through this transition.

The plant was formerly operated by Osram Sylvania and is located on Washington Street.

According to the company website, the St. Marys facility manufactures nearly two million incandescent light bulbs each day, in 1,700 varieties and packages. The plant is Incandescent lamps ISO 9001 certified and ISO 14001 certified.