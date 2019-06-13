Legion defeats Coudersport by a 5-1 score

The St. Marys Legion squad defeated the Coudersport Legion by a 5-1 score Wednesday night in a game played at CARP Park in Coudersport.

St. Marys held a 4-1 lead after three innings of play and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning.

Matt Bellina went the distance on the mound for St. Marys giving up two hits, walking four and striking out seven.

St. Marys had five hits in the contest led by Garret Bauer's two singles. Tylor Herzing had a double while Taylor Boland and Michael Fitzgerald both singled.