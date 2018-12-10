Lessons and Carols set for Tuesday at St. Boniface
By:
Becky Polaski
Monday, December 10, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
St. Boniface’s annual Lessons and Carols service is being held on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.
“We’ve been doing it for about five years at St. Boniface,” said Fr. Ross Miceli, pastor. “It’s a traditional prayer service celebrated during Advent.”
