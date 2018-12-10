Lessons and Carols set for Tuesday at St. Boniface

Photo submitted – Shown is a past holiday display at St. Boniface in Kersey. The church is currently in the process of being decorated ahead of the Lessons and Carols service, which is being held on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Becky Polaski
Staff Writer
Monday, December 10, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

St. Boniface’s annual Lessons and Carols service is being held on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.
“We’ve been doing it for about five years at St. Boniface,” said Fr. Ross Miceli, pastor. “It’s a traditional prayer service celebrated during Advent.”

