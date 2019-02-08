Let the good times roll at Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2019

Bowl for Kids’ Sake supports one-to-one mentoring for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elk County and you can be part of it on Saturday, March 16 at Olympic Lanes in St Marys. Bowling takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is the program’s largest annual fundraiser. One hundred percent of the money raised remains in Elk County to support mentoring services for local children.

You can help inspire, ignite and empower potential.

Gather five or six friends, family members, or co-workers and call us at 1-877-776-1636 to register your team and reserve a lane.

